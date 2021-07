This Saturday, ditch the Cracker Jacks and go for a hotdog instead!. The Estevan Diamondbacks are set to play the Tap House Wolves in a doubleheader at Mets field starting at 1 and a fundraiser will take place to help raise some funds for the team. Hotdogs, a tried and true baseball staple will be available for sale and Diamond Backs player Jordon "Blanny" Blanchette joined Dan on Rock106 Out To Lunch to invite everyone to the game.