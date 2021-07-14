How the 10 Masks You're Still Wearing Hurt You and Your Business

Whether due to hormones or external factors, the experience of feeling totally unproductive one day and on the ball the next is common among most people. While it's worth talking to your doctor about any extreme mood fluctuations that are difficult to manage and process, mood hills and valleys are a typical part of life—and we all just have to learn to ride our own waves. But did you know you can actually improve or capitalize on how you're feeling in the moment with exercise? The key is to be able to choose a fitness routine—from boxing to yoga—that either improves your symptoms or uses them to your physical and mental advantage.