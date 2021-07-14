Cancel
Swisscom loses latest round of market abuse case

By Syndicated Content
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Swisscom said on Wednesday it will continue to fight telecoms regulator COMCO’s decision that it abused its position in a bidding contest against Sunrise Communications 13 years ago, after it lost an appeal in a lower court. The Swiss Federal Administrative Court concluded Swisscom had behaved improperly...

#Swisscom#Market Abuse#Abuse Case#Swiss Francs#Zurich#Zurich#Reuters#Comco#Sunrise Communications#Swiss Post#Liberty Global#The Federal Supreme Court
