Avihu Tamir of Kanabo Group: “Focus and determination!”

By Paul Moss
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus and determination! Keep your eye on the target/goal. From the idea phase to first steps as a company there will be many people with different ideas on how the business should be run. A lot of opportunities will come to your doorstep and some of them will be very appealing. The easy mistake will be to amuse yourself with all of them, being curious and unwilling to miss opportunities; young entrepreneurs will try to maximize all of the opportunities. This can cause confusion and create frustration. Setting goals and following the target is a key for having a strong business.

