Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes says Justin Herbert comment 'taken out of context': 'I have a ton of respect for him'

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a round of the American Celebrity Golf Championship, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had some fun with the fans in Lake Tahoe. At one point, a patron told the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller to "watch out for ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ next year." Mahomes quipped back, smirking: "I'll see it when I believe it."

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Raiders#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc West#Broncos#Mahomes Chiefs#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USA Today
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Receives Critical Injury Update Ahead Of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s Ravens contract entering Patrick Mahomes territory

Among the NFL quarterbacks who will soon be eligible for a contract extension, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is easily the most intriguing figure. If he gets an extension, it could approach Patrick Mahomes money. Yet, there are enough uncertainties about Lamar to warrant a wait-and-see approach to this situation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes comments on Packers drama with Aaron Rodgers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented on Aaron Rodgers’ drama with the Green Bay Packers on Friday afternoon. It was inevitable that Mahomes, the best quarterback the NFL has to offer, would be asked about his fellow QB in Green Bay. A Rodgers trade has been brewing all offseason,...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Patrick Mahomes throws shade at Chargers’ Justin Herbert: ‘I’ll see it when I believe it’

Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert was electric in 2020, setting NFL rookie records for most touchdown passes (31), total touchdowns (36), completions (396) and 300-yard passing games (eight). Herbert nearly upset the Chiefs in his NFL debut in Week 2, losing to the reigning Super Bowl champs in heartbreaking fashion (are the Chargers capable of losing any other way?). The 6’6” gunslinger did eventually beat Kansas City—albeit without most of their starters in Week 17—impressing with four total touchdowns in a 38-21 Bolts rout.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes just invited himself onto Justin Timberlake’s new album

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed a spot on Justin Timberlake’s new album at the American Century Championship on Sunday. NFL training camp is mere weeks away, which means that players are spending time working out individually or enjoying a bit of vacation. For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he is enjoying some golf at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. For the tournament, Mahomes is teamed up with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music star Justin Timberlake.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs injury updates on Patrick Mahomes, others ahead of training camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies reported to St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday, as they begin three days of work on Saturday before veteran position players arrive for training camp on Monday afternoon. The injury to watch of utmost importance is that of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who told reporters he has no worries about limitations.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes poked fun at Justin Herbert after getting heckled at a golf tournament

While the Kansas City Chiefs effectively banned franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes from playing basketball, nobody is going to stop him from hitting the golf course. Mahomes — along with teammate Travis Kelce — were among the celebrities participating in the weekend’s American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. Mahomes, who is a decent golfer for an amateur, finished 50th in the event (Vinny Del Negro, John Smoltz and Tony Romo made up the top 3).

Comments / 0

Community Policy