Evansville, IN

It’s Official – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Will Return in October

By Ryan O'Bryan
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can almost taste the pronto pups and deep-fried Oreos already. The West Side Nut Club announced today through a press release provided to local media the 2021 Fall Festival on Franklin Street absolutely, positively, will happen. You may be thinking, "I thought they already announced this a few months ago?" I know I was. I reached out to the Club's Publicity Chairman, Ryan Beck, by e-mail to get some clarification. Ryan told me the Club had been planning all year to hold the festival, but today's statement makes it officially official.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Evansville, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Get to Know Your Evansville PD with National Night Out August 3, 2021

National Night Out is an event that first got its start in 1984 in Philadelphia as way to let the residents get to know their community's first responders. The first event had participants in 23 states and over 400 individual communities. There were 2.5 million people that took part in the event that first year. Over the decades, National Night Out has grown and now includes 38 million participants from 16,000 communities across the country, including our own.
Warrick County, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

90’s Nostalgia Party for the Warrick County Sheriff K9 Program

Relive one of the greatest decades ever to benefit the Warrick County Sheriff's K9 Program. In years past, the Warrick County Sheriff Department's K9 Program has held Thrift Store Prom fundraisers to help raise money for their day-to-day operations with the K9s. Those Thrift Store Prom events were a huge hit and helped raise a lot of money for the program. However, last year the pandemic put a wrench in everyone's plans. As a result, they could not host an event, and the program was not able to raise the money that it did in years past.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois’ Most Underrated Attraction is Actually an Entire Town

How does visiting a town that has outdoor activities, a floating winery, and is known as "The Winter Home of the Bald Eagle" and "The Key West of the Midwest." sound? Sounds like a blast to me. You can find all of that in the town of Grafton, IL. A...
Evansville, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Why Does It Seem “Smokey” in Evansville?

If you've looked outside in the last day or so and noticed a sort of heavy haze in the air that looks like a faint waft of smoke, it isn't your imagination. I saw a post on Social Media from the Evansville - Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency that included an image of a map of the United States littered with little dots and clipart images of fire. The caption read,
Indiana State Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana HGTV Star Gets Even with Front Porch Package Stealers

Everyone loves to order online and have whatever they want to be delivered right to their door. What we do not love is when a**holes think that it is an open invitation to take our stuff. More and more you see people posting that their most recent Amazon package was stolen right off of their front porch. Well, wouldn’t it be nice to have a little fun at the expense of those who keep stealing your stuff? HGTV star, Mina Starsiak Hawk thought so.
Kentucky State Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

What’s it Like to Go Whitewater River Rafting at Cumberland Falls in Kentucky?

Last year was kind of a turning point for our family and I have to say - not every part of it was terrible for us. For one, I got to work at home for an entire year and I LOVED it! I'm working at home right now, soaking it all in! Second, we decided to spend our vacation time a little closer to home. Our family bought a camper and I started researching some adventurous staycation ideas.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The 44th Annual Easterseals Telethon is Sunday, July 18, 2021

If you start to think that this Sunday is April, you won't be alone. We are so used to the Easterseals Telethon happening in the spring, but this year it's in July. I'm so happy that we actually get to visit Easterseals and be a part of the Telethon with our friends from WEHT WTVW.
Evansville, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Play Your Favorite Arcade Games and Support an Evansville Rescue at the Same Time July 16th

Going on Friday, July 16th there's a benefit event you won't want to miss because you can support It Takes A village while playing all of your favorite classic arcade games. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has two locations in the tri-state, one in Evansville and one in Spencer county. They work hard to make sure "all paws have a home." This Friday you can show your support for them by playing your favorite classic arcade games at High Score Saloon.
Evansville, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

New Peruvian Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s North Side

We certainly love food here in the Tri-State. Nearly every time a new restaurant opens somewhere in the area it's usually pretty crowded for the first several months. That's great for the owners, especially local restauranteurs who don't have the backing of some national chain. Well, get ready because we have a new restaurant bringing a South American flare to the Tri-State whose owners I'm sure would love for you to stop by and try their menu.
Evansville, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Downtown Evansville Gets New Map Directories to Help Visitors Get Around

Downtown Evansville has gotten a cool new upgrade and it will make finding your way around a little bit easier the next time you visit. If you don't spend a lot of time downtown, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming trying to navigate but especially for those who are new to the city. Imagine that you didn't live and work in Evansville but you have just traveled to downtown for the first time to see a show at Ford Center. You may not know where to grab a bite to eat before the show or a cocktail afterward and that's where downtown's newest addition is going really to come in handy.
Boonville, IN Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Boonville’s Pioneer Bakery Shares Important Message About Business

On East Gum Street, in the middle of a Boonville neighborhood sits Pioneer Bakery. It doesn't have multiple locations in high-traffic areas like Donut Bank. There's no neon sign flashing outside to let passersby know a fresh, hot batch of donuts just came out of the fryer like Krispy Kreme. Its name isn't recognized nationally like Dunkin'. It's just a small, simple rectangular building the size of a small house that's been serving the residents of Boonville for over 60 years. But even though it doesn't come with the pomp, circumstance, or marketing power of its contemporaries, ask any Boonville resident who's been there, and they'll tell there's no better donut around.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You Can Tube Down A Waterfall At This Kentucky Campground

Maybe it's because it felt like we were trapped inside of our homes during the pandemic, but I feel like more people are looking for outdoor escapes and adventures this summer. I think I may have discovered a fun family experience that you probably haven't discovered yet. When my kids...

