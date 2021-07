Several years ago Suffield’s Academic Technology Coordinator Matt Graham suggested that a 3D printer would be a wise investment for the school. Fast forward to today where the technology department now has three 3D printers that anyone at Suffield—teachers and students alike—can utilize. Several teachers are taking advantage of the printers including Mrs. Henle and Ms. Vasilenko, who are printing models to help teach certain kinds of integral calculus, and Mr. Caginalp who has made use of them in Chemistry. One of the most interesting things about 3D printers is they are able to print their own replacement parts—often as much as 25% of a 3D printer is made up of parts that have been printed.