New York City, NY

New York Trims Law Banning Barbers From Cutting Hair on Sundays

By Brooklyn Reader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday repealing an outdated and rarely enforced Empire State law prohibiting barbers and salons from operating on Sundays. “This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” the governor said in a statement. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”

