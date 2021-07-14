Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Annapolis

By Maryland State Police
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred last night in Anne Arundel County. The deceased has not been positively identified at this time. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

