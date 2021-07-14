Disease Progression in MPN
The progression of disease in MPNs and how genetic testing may inform therapy. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: One needs to appreciate that this is a process that takes time. It is not that [transformation to acute myeloid leukemia] happens overnight. There is a need for fulfillment of certain diagnostic criteria for transformation. For transformation to acute myeloid leukemia [AML], it is relatively simple; one must have 20% myeloblasts. For progression from ET [essential thrombocythemia] or PV [polycythemia vera] to myelofibrosis [MF], it is not that simple at all; 20% of patients with PV already have a high degree of fibrosis at the beginning of the journey.www.targetedonc.com
