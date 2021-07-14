Cancel
Customers ask about Smart Meter's allowing peak-hour pricing for electric and gas

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
As smart meters make their way to this area, people are becoming worried after hearing about customers being charged more for using gas and electric during peak hours.

Smart meters will track customers gas and electric use with their provider so they won’t need to come to the house to read the meter, as well as notify them of power outages resulting in a faster response time.

Avangrid Corporate Communications Manager Sarah Warren said that while pricing options based on time of use will be available in the future, customers will have the option to opt out.

Meters will also use encryption data to keep customer information safe from cyber attacks.

When smart meters are rolled out, customers will automatically be enrolled in the program for time of use pricing, but more information will be released on how to opt out closer to the dates of installation.

