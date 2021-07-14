Horseheads woman arrested for welfare fraud

A woman from Horseheads was arrested after a welfare fraud investigation in Chemung County.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Laura Green received $4,792.00 she was not eligible for.

She was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and welfare fraud in the third degree, a class D felony.

Green was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned next month in Elmira City Court.

