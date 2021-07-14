Cancel
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads woman arrested for welfare fraud

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
A woman from Horseheads was arrested after a welfare fraud investigation in Chemung County.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Laura Green received $4,792.00 she was not eligible for.

She was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and welfare fraud in the third degree, a class D felony.

Green was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned next month in Elmira City Court.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

