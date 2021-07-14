Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halsey to debut 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' film

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 14 (ANI): Before her album is released on August 27, singer-songwriter Halsey will bring 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' the film to theaters on August 3. As per Variety, the 26-year-old singer, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Tilley
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Jazz#Ani#Golden Globe#The Social Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

‘Powered by Love’: Halsey Welcomes First Child

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are first-time parents!. The little one, named Ender Ridley Aydin, arrived July 14. Halsey announced the news on Instagram with a pic of the family as well as one of Ender breastfeeding. The singer wrote, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by...
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Eric Clapton refuses to play venues requiring Covid vaccines; ‘Batgirl’ movie casts star; more: Buzz

Eric Clapton refuses to play venues requiring Covid vaccines. Guitar legend Eric Clapton is refusing to perform in any concert venues that will require attendees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” the 76-year-old musician said Wednesday, referring to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that UK venues and clubs will require people to get the vaccine. Clapton previously said in May that he had a “severe” reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine and feared he would “never play again.” He and Van Morrison have also released songs together protesting lockdowns and Covid restrictions.
TV & VideosNewsweek

'Never Have I Ever' Cast: Who Stars in Season 2 of the Netflix Drama?

Never Have I Ever season two is holding onto its top spot on the Netflix Top 10 worldwide. The second series saw supermodel Gigi Hadid join the cast as Paxton's (played by Darren Barnet) inner monologue, alongside legendary tennis player John McEnroe who takes on the role of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) inner voice and Andy Samberg who voices Ben (Jaren Lewison).
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker leaves the Today show studios for new venture

Al Roker was inundated with support from fans as he announced he was leaving the Today show studio in New York for something exciting. But before panic sets in, the weatherman isn't ditching his role for good, as he is just headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. Al shared...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann’s Wedding Details Leaked

For years, Counting On fans have been hoping to hear details about a wedding for Jana Duggar. There have been plenty of rumors about who she may be courting, but nothing has come from the speculation until recently. Now, it’s looking more likely that Jana is in a serious relationship and that she will be settling down very soon.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy