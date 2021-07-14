Cancel
Therapeutic Options for Patients With MPN

Dr Verstovsek and Dr Kuykendall discuss the limitations of past treatments for MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Where are we with the new therapies, the targeted therapies looking at the underlying abnormality, which is hyperactivity of the JAK-STAT pathway in particular, so JAK inhibitors? To give us a sense as to where we were and where we are, I should say that for ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera], and maybe you will join me in discussing myelofibrosis, in the past [therapies] for ET and PV were nonspecific. We had chemotherapy agents, from melphalan to busulfan, radioactive phosphorus, then hydroxyurea, and finally, some interferons. None of these were really attractive. We now know much about them, some are really toxic, like alkylating agents. We do not use them much at all.We were left basically with hydroxyurea in most of the cases—maybe anagrelide 20 years ago for ET; interferon was in and out with new some preparations, but they were never fully approved. Now we have a different spectrum of therapies for ET and PV. What was the state of myelofibrosis treatment in the past?

