The Role of JAK2 in MPNs
A discussion of the role of the JAK2 mutation and other factors in the development of MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Let’s go to the role of the JAK2 mutation itself. I think it’s fair to say that it’s a major player in the disease existence and disease progression perhaps. But there are other factors. The driver mutations, calreticulin and MPL mutations are there in ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera]. They’re typically exclusive of each other, and other nondriver mutations that we just talked about that are being tested for. You test for what, 104 different mutations? I test for 82. They may have a role in the biology of the disease, prognosis, and the response to therapy. What is this all about? I still hear about JAK2 is the cause. It doesn’t appear that it’s the cause; I have read many papers that other folks may walk around with a JAK2 mutation without disease, and may never have a disease. I think that requires clarification here. It’s not a JAK2-driven disease.www.targetedonc.com
