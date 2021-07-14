Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Role of JAK2 in MPNs

By Targeted Oncology
targetedonc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA discussion of the role of the JAK2 mutation and other factors in the development of MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Let’s go to the role of the JAK2 mutation itself. I think it’s fair to say that it’s a major player in the disease existence and disease progression perhaps. But there are other factors. The driver mutations, calreticulin and MPL mutations are there in ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera]. They’re typically exclusive of each other, and other nondriver mutations that we just talked about that are being tested for. You test for what, 104 different mutations? I test for 82. They may have a role in the biology of the disease, prognosis, and the response to therapy. What is this all about? I still hear about JAK2 is the cause. It doesn’t appear that it’s the cause; I have read many papers that other folks may walk around with a JAK2 mutation without disease, and may never have a disease. I think that requires clarification here. It’s not a JAK2-driven disease.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jak#Gene Mutations#Pv#Danish#Mpn#Thrombopoietin#Gcsf#Myelofibrosis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Therapeutic Options for Patients With MPN

Dr Verstovsek and Dr Kuykendall discuss the limitations of past treatments for MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Where are we with the new therapies, the targeted therapies looking at the underlying abnormality, which is hyperactivity of the JAK-STAT pathway in particular, so JAK inhibitors? To give us a sense as to where we were and where we are, I should say that for ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera], and maybe you will join me in discussing myelofibrosis, in the past [therapies] for ET and PV were nonspecific. We had chemotherapy agents, from melphalan to busulfan, radioactive phosphorus, then hydroxyurea, and finally, some interferons. None of these were really attractive. We now know much about them, some are really toxic, like alkylating agents. We do not use them much at all.We were left basically with hydroxyurea in most of the cases—maybe anagrelide 20 years ago for ET; interferon was in and out with new some preparations, but they were never fully approved. Now we have a different spectrum of therapies for ET and PV. What was the state of myelofibrosis treatment in the past?
Cancertargetedonc.com

Defining Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Experts discuss the differences between essential thrombocythemia [ET], polycythemia vera [PV], and myelofibrosis [MF] and refinement of diagnosis. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Hello and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™presentation titled, “Targeting JAK2 in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.” The treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms, such as polycythemia vera [PV], essential thrombocythemia [ET], and myelofibrosis [MF], has undergone a transformation over the last several years, driven by the approval of several targeted therapies. The availability of these therapies has allowed hematologist-oncologists treating these conditions to use a precision medicine approach that was previously out of reach. Our discussion today will focus on JAK2-directed therapies, their roles in treatment, and the key clinical trials guiding their use. We will also discuss some relevant data recently presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting].My name is Srdan Verstovsek. I am a professor of medicine in the leukemia department at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Joining me today is my good friend and colleague, Dr Andrew Kuykendall, a hematologist-oncologist at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Disease Progression in MPN

The progression of disease in MPNs and how genetic testing may inform therapy. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: One needs to appreciate that this is a process that takes time. It is not that [transformation to acute myeloid leukemia] happens overnight. There is a need for fulfillment of certain diagnostic criteria for transformation. For transformation to acute myeloid leukemia [AML], it is relatively simple; one must have 20% myeloblasts. For progression from ET [essential thrombocythemia] or PV [polycythemia vera] to myelofibrosis [MF], it is not that simple at all; 20% of patients with PV already have a high degree of fibrosis at the beginning of the journey.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Houston, TXtargetedonc.com

Epstein Barr Virus T-Cell Therapy Mitigates Challenges of CAR Treatments in Lymphoma

Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell therapy, evaluated in patients with lymphoma. Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial (NCT04288726) evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell (EBVST) therapy (TT11X) evaluated in patients with lymphoma were...
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide Shows Manageable Safety Profile in R/R DLBCL

Gilles Salles, MD, the lymphoma service chief at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discusses the safety profile of tafasitamab combined with lenalidomide for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, based on results of the L-MIND trial. Gilles Salles, MD, the lymphoma service chief at Memorial Sloan...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Clinical Trials | Clinical

Dual Blockade of PVRIG and TIGIT Underway in Patients With Advanced Malignancies. The investigational anti-TIGIT agent, COM902, has been administered to a patient for the first time as part of a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COM902 in combination with the anti-PVRIG agent, COM701 in patients with advanced malignancies who have no alternative treatment options.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Efficacy and Feasibility of Neoadjuvant Osimertinib Demonstrated in Early-Stage EGFR+ Lung Adenocarcinoma

Neoadjuvant osimertinib is effective and feasible for use as treatment for patients with stage II-IIIB EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma, according to interim analysis results of the NEOS study. Neoadjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso) is effective and feasible for use as treatment for patients with stage II-IIIB EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma, according to interim analysis...
ScienceEurekAlert

New insights into uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients

In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialised pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19. The results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Migraine Management: Role of the Pharmacist

What community pharmacists need to know about migraine treatment and their role in educating and managing patients. Mark Percifield, PharmD: Jennifer, what would you describe as some of the key roles of the pharmacist in treating migraine?. Jennifer L. Mazan, PharmD: When a patient comes in and consults a pharmacist...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

The preventive effects of hyperoside on lung cancer in vitro.

The preventive effects of hyperoside on lung cancer in vitro by inducing apoptosis and inhibiting proliferation through Caspase-3 and P53 signaling pathway. Yuan-Hua Liu, Guang-Hui Liu, Jing-Jing Mei, Jing Wang. Article Affiliation:. Yuan-Hua Liu. Abstract:. Though advanced surgical operation and chemotherapy have been under taken, lung cancer remains one of...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Pre-transplant cardio-cerebrovascular diseases impact hematopoietic cell transplant outcomes

Hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) is a recognized treatment option for certain blood and bone marrow cancers as well as some autoimmune and hereditary disorders. Performed to replace or modulate the body's malfunctioning hematopoietic system (which produces blood cells) or a compromised immune system following a medical condition or treatment, HCT can be autologous or allogenic. In autologous HCT, a patient's own stem cells are injected into the bloodstream, while in allogenic HCT donor stem cells are used.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Therapies in Development for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

A key opinion leader reviews novel therapies for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Laurie Sehn, MD: What are some of the downsides of this treatment? Of course, there’s no treatment that doesn’t come with some toxicity associated with it. Many of us are familiar with the toxicities of bendamustine and rituximab because it’s a combination we routinely use for many of our patients, particularly those with indolent lymphoma. When you add polatuzumab vedotin to BR [bendamustine, rituximab], there’s a bit of a step up in toxicity. We saw a higher rate of neutropenia associated with the triple combination, although it didn’t translate into a higher risk of infection compared with patients receiving BR [bendamustine, rituximab].
Cancertargetedonc.com

Sequencing Shows Potential for Identifying Multiple Biomarkers in mCRPC with MSH6 Mutation

Sequencing of over 5,000 cases of patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer showed potential for identifying multiple biomarkers in MSH6-mutated cases. Sequencing patients with MSH6-mutated metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) to evaluate all classes of genomic alterations showed how the complex structure of MSH6 can help determine the potential utility of multiple biomarkers to see which patients benefit from immunotherapy, according to research presented at the 2021 virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology.1.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells can reverse symptoms of emphysema

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York have discovered that injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells-the cells that line the walls of blood vessels in the lung-can reverse the symptoms of emphysema. The study, which will be published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), may lead to new treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease associated with smoking that is thought to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.
ScienceMedical News Today

What to know about hydrogen peroxide

The chemical hydrogen peroxide is a common ingredient in many bleaches, dyes, cleansers, antiseptics, and disinfectants. This versatile liquid has many potential uses but also several safety concerns if people use it incorrectly. Due to its availability and antiseptic properties, many people consider hydrogen peroxide a staple in their medicine...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Thompson on Emerging Treatment Strategies With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Significant data are emerging with BTK inhibitor–based treatment strategies in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy