Defining Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Experts discuss the differences between essential thrombocythemia [ET], polycythemia vera [PV], and myelofibrosis [MF] and refinement of diagnosis. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Hello and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™presentation titled, "Targeting JAK2 in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms." The treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms, such as polycythemia vera [PV], essential thrombocythemia [ET], and myelofibrosis [MF], has undergone a transformation over the last several years, driven by the approval of several targeted therapies. The availability of these therapies has allowed hematologist-oncologists treating these conditions to use a precision medicine approach that was previously out of reach. Our discussion today will focus on JAK2-directed therapies, their roles in treatment, and the key clinical trials guiding their use. We will also discuss some relevant data recently presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting].My name is Srdan Verstovsek. I am a professor of medicine in the leukemia department at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Joining me today is my good friend and colleague, Dr Andrew Kuykendall, a hematologist-oncologist at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.
