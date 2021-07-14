Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Defining Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

By Targeted Oncology
targetedonc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts discuss the differences between essential thrombocythemia [ET], polycythemia vera [PV], and myelofibrosis [MF] and refinement of diagnosis. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Hello and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™presentation titled, “Targeting JAK2 in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.” The treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms, such as polycythemia vera [PV], essential thrombocythemia [ET], and myelofibrosis [MF], has undergone a transformation over the last several years, driven by the approval of several targeted therapies. The availability of these therapies has allowed hematologist-oncologists treating these conditions to use a precision medicine approach that was previously out of reach. Our discussion today will focus on JAK2-directed therapies, their roles in treatment, and the key clinical trials guiding their use. We will also discuss some relevant data recently presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting].My name is Srdan Verstovsek. I am a professor of medicine in the leukemia department at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Joining me today is my good friend and colleague, Dr Andrew Kuykendall, a hematologist-oncologist at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Md Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Bone Marrow#Precision Medicine#Asco#The Moffitt Cancer Center#Mf#Myelofibrosis#Mpl#Calr#Megakaryocytes#Pv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Therapeutic Options for Patients With MPN

Dr Verstovsek and Dr Kuykendall discuss the limitations of past treatments for MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Where are we with the new therapies, the targeted therapies looking at the underlying abnormality, which is hyperactivity of the JAK-STAT pathway in particular, so JAK inhibitors? To give us a sense as to where we were and where we are, I should say that for ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera], and maybe you will join me in discussing myelofibrosis, in the past [therapies] for ET and PV were nonspecific. We had chemotherapy agents, from melphalan to busulfan, radioactive phosphorus, then hydroxyurea, and finally, some interferons. None of these were really attractive. We now know much about them, some are really toxic, like alkylating agents. We do not use them much at all.We were left basically with hydroxyurea in most of the cases—maybe anagrelide 20 years ago for ET; interferon was in and out with new some preparations, but they were never fully approved. Now we have a different spectrum of therapies for ET and PV. What was the state of myelofibrosis treatment in the past?
Cancertargetedonc.com

Clinical Trials

Dual Blockade of PVRIG and TIGIT Underway in Patients With Advanced Malignancies. The investigational anti-TIGIT agent, COM902, has been administered to a patient for the first time as part of a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COM902 in combination with the anti-PVRIG agent, COM701 in patients with advanced malignancies who have no alternative treatment options.
Sciencetargetedonc.com

The Role of JAK2 in MPNs

A discussion of the role of the JAK2 mutation and other factors in the development of MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Let’s go to the role of the JAK2 mutation itself. I think it’s fair to say that it’s a major player in the disease existence and disease progression perhaps. But there are other factors. The driver mutations, calreticulin and MPL mutations are there in ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera]. They’re typically exclusive of each other, and other nondriver mutations that we just talked about that are being tested for. You test for what, 104 different mutations? I test for 82. They may have a role in the biology of the disease, prognosis, and the response to therapy. What is this all about? I still hear about JAK2 is the cause. It doesn’t appear that it’s the cause; I have read many papers that other folks may walk around with a JAK2 mutation without disease, and may never have a disease. I think that requires clarification here. It’s not a JAK2-driven disease.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Dual Blockade of PVRIG and TIGIT Underway in Patients With Advanced Malignancies

The investigational anti-TIGIT agent, COM902, has been administered to a patient for the first time as part of a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COM902 in combination with the anti-PVRIG agent, COM701 in patients with advanced malignancies who have no alternative treatment options. The investigational anti-TIGIT agent, COM902, has been...
Houston, TXtargetedonc.com

Epstein Barr Virus T-Cell Therapy Mitigates Challenges of CAR Treatments in Lymphoma

Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell therapy, evaluated in patients with lymphoma. Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial (NCT04288726) evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell (EBVST) therapy (TT11X) evaluated in patients with lymphoma were...
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Understanding What the FDA’s Accelerated Approval of Aduhelm Means for the Alzheimer’s Community

Alzheimer's disease is pathologically defined as abnormal accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain, leading to degeneration of nerve cells, memory problems, cognitive decline, and dementia. In the past two decades, we’ve watched an extremely active industry of Alzheimer's disease clinical trials − most showing tentative steps forward with only a few appearing promising.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Oral MDM2 Inhibitor Milademetan Enters Phase 3 Study for Patients with De-Differentiated Liposarcoma

A phase 3 study has been initiated in order to evaluate the efficacy of the oral MDM2 inhibitor milademetan for the treatment of de-differentiated liposarcoma. A phase 3 study has been initiated in order to evaluate the efficacy of the oral MDM2 inhibitor milademetan (RAIN-32) for the treatment of de-differentiated liposarcoma (LPS), according to a press release by Rain Therapeutics.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Gene Therapy Associated With Vision Preservation in Retinal Disease

The manipulation of key enzymes through methods of gene therapy was shown to provide protection against vision loss from multiple retinal conditions. In trials involving mouse models, gene therapy was shown to aid in the prevention of vision loss or blindness from degenerative retinal injury and retinal disease, according to research conducted by Mount Sinai and published online today in the journal Cell.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Defining Unresectable and Advanced HCC

Richard S. Finn, MD defines unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma by discussing venous invasion, extrahepatic spread, and progression after locoregional treatments. Richard S. Finn, MD: What do we mean by advanced liver cancer? Well, unresectable liver cancer is a heterogeneous group of patients, because patients can be unresectable for physiology,...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Exploring a Time-to-Relapse Analysis for Rituximab and Transplant in MCL

Peter A. Riedell, MD, discusses the clinical implication of using frontline high-dose rituximab-based therapy and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with mantle cell lymphoma in an analysis of time to relapse. Peter A. Riedell, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago Medicine, discusses the clinical...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Disease Progression in MPN

The progression of disease in MPNs and how genetic testing may inform therapy. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: One needs to appreciate that this is a process that takes time. It is not that [transformation to acute myeloid leukemia] happens overnight. There is a need for fulfillment of certain diagnostic criteria for transformation. For transformation to acute myeloid leukemia [AML], it is relatively simple; one must have 20% myeloblasts. For progression from ET [essential thrombocythemia] or PV [polycythemia vera] to myelofibrosis [MF], it is not that simple at all; 20% of patients with PV already have a high degree of fibrosis at the beginning of the journey.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Management of Chronic GVHD

Yi-Bin A. Chen, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Richard T. Maziarz, MD, Sophie Paczesny, MD, PhD. Dr Cutler leads a discussion on the approach to management of chronic GVHD and whether complete response is a realistic end point. Yi-Bin Chen, MD: Corey,...
Canceronclive.com

Treatment Considerations: Chemotherapy + IO in ES SCLC

Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Anne Chiang, MD, PhD, Yale Cancer Center, Wade Iams, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stephen Liu, MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vivek Subbiah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Panelists reflect on key points from recent studies in ES SCLC by discussing...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Therapies in Development for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

A key opinion leader reviews novel therapies for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Laurie Sehn, MD: What are some of the downsides of this treatment? Of course, there’s no treatment that doesn’t come with some toxicity associated with it. Many of us are familiar with the toxicities of bendamustine and rituximab because it’s a combination we routinely use for many of our patients, particularly those with indolent lymphoma. When you add polatuzumab vedotin to BR [bendamustine, rituximab], there’s a bit of a step up in toxicity. We saw a higher rate of neutropenia associated with the triple combination, although it didn’t translate into a higher risk of infection compared with patients receiving BR [bendamustine, rituximab].
Canceronclive.com

Tebentafusp Efficacy Data in Uveal Melanoma

Richard D. Carvajal, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Marlana M. Orloff, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Implications for treating uveal melanoma with tebentafusp based on responses demonstrated by the IMCgp100-102 and IMCgp100-202 clinical studies. Richard D. Carvajal, MD: We've had 2 dedicated clinical trials now for the uveal melanoma...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Thompson on Emerging Treatment Strategies With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses emerging treatment strategies with BTK inhibitors in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Significant data are emerging with BTK inhibitor–based treatment strategies in...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy