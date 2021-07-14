Cancel
Self-Care Rhythms For Executives

By Sindhu Kutty
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartner & Co-Founder at Kuroshio Consulting, advising clients across North America on strategy, transformations, and leadership. Triaging at work to best maneuver the impacts of Covid-19 became part of the job for most of us in 2020 and through 2021, as we worried about how to manage customer concerns, employee health and supply chain uncertainties. But the “I’ll sleep when this is over” mentality can’t and shouldn’t be sustained for long periods of time — it should be in your arsenal for use only in emergency situations. When long-term triaging becomes the norm, self-care has to become part of your job as an executive; this includes not only your physical and emotional health, but also how you spend your time and resources.

