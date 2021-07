When Germán Márquez called it a day after throwing six strong innings against the St. Louis Cardinals that included 11 strikeouts, Bud Black wrapped his arm around the young starter to inform him that he was an All-Star. Márquez is just the eighth pitcher, and the sixth starter, in Rockies history to make the All-Star Game. With the event occurring in Denver, there is a case to be made that Márquez should get the nod from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as the starting pitcher for the National League.