How to Travel Cheap(er) for a Wedding

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Remember weddings? They’re coming back, and so are the steep travel price tags. Wedding travel is a perfect storm of high-priced factors. For starters, weddings are almost always held on weekends, which is when everybody is trying to fly. They also fall on specific dates, which renders travel flexibility nearly impossible. And, of course, they're often during peak summer travel season, when hotels and rental cars are hardest to come by. Plus, packing formalwear can mean checking a bag, which can balloon the cost still further.