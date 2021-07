The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Phoenix Suns in six games to win their first NBA championship in over 50 years!. After being down 0-2 to start the NBA Finals, the Bucks had their backs against the wall. Many believe that they would fail the task to win another championship for their organization. Analysts picked the Phoenix Suns as the new NBA champions before the series was over. There was little to no belief that Milwaukee will pull off a significant miracle. Well, they proved everyone wrong.