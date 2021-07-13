Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

iSoftBet gains iGaming supplier licence in Greece

gamingintelligence.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasino games provider iSoftBet has been awarded a licence to supply its content and GAP aggregation platform to licensed operators in the newly regulated Greek market. The approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission enables iSoftBet to offer its proprietary and third-party content to operators including Betsson, Stoiximan, Interwetten and GVC through its GAP platform.

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licences#Casino Games#Igaming#Greek#Betsson Stoiximan#Interwetten#Gvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Country
Greece
Related
Economycasinobeats.com

iSoftBet hails Greece’s ‘huge growth potential’

Games supplier iSoftBet has been awarded a licence to provide its content and GAP aggregation platform to regulated operators in the newly regulating Greek market by the Hellenic Gaming Commission. The A2 Greek licence will enable iSoftBet to offer both its proprietary and third-party content to Greek licensed operators, such...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Flutter sells Oddschecker to Bruin Capital in £155m deal

London-listed Flutter Entertainment has agreed to sell Oddschecker Global Media (OGM) in a deal which values the sports betting and gaming affiliate business at up to £155m. Flutter will sell the affiliate business to New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Bruin Capital, receiving £135m in cash upon completion, with a further deferred contingent consideration of up to £20m.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

New York mobile wagering licensing to favour highest tax payers

Operators and suppliers interested in entering New York’s mobile sports betting market must submit their applications by August 2, with a minimum of two mobile platform providers and four operators set to be selected from the highest scoring applicants. In awarding the licenses, the New York Gaming Commission will favour...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

US-Based Matrix iGaming Joins EveryMatrix’s RGS Network

Online gambling software company EveryMatrix has welcomed Chicago-based games maker Matrix iGaming to its Remote Gaming Server (RGS) amid it looks to expand across the US and position itself for continued growth in that lucrative market. The studio will leverage EveryMatrix’s “out-of-the-box” RGS capabilities to produce, manage, and distribute its...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

BetMGM is now No. 2 in U.S. for sports betting and iGaming

Entain, reported that BetMGM, its joint venture with MGM Resorts International, surged to become the number two operator for sports betting and iGaming in the US over the last three months. Meanwhile, Entain projects that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the full-year 2021 will range from...
Immigrationodi.org

Addressing the protection gap in Greece

Breaking the barriers refugees face going from humanitarian assistance to the national protection system. During 2015 and 2016, more than a million refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Syria, travelled from Turkey to Greece in hopes of reaching other European countries via the western Balkan route. But in 2016, the Greek-North Macedonia borders closed—significantly reducing the number of those continuing to other EU countries by crossing through the Balkans. This left approximately 57,000 people stranded in Greece with limited legal pathways out of the country. At the same time, an agreement between Turkey and the EU—requiring all new undocumented migrants crossing from Turkey into Greece be returned to Turkey—drastically reduced further migration movement. Despite this agreement, the number of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece remained high during the following years, with only 2,000 individuals returning to Turkey, and over 56,000 new arrivals between July and December 2019. During the COVID-19 period flows were further reduced, with less than 10,000 individuals entering the country since April 2020.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Singapore opens consultation to amend gambling laws

The Singapore Government has launched a new public consultation to amend the country’s gambling laws and regulations to cover evolving gambling products and the advancements of technology. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Policy Development Division (MHA) is seeking feedback on proposals to consolidate existing gambling legislation covering both online and...
Gamblingbirminghamnews.net

Jackpot Provides Update on Spinout of iGaming Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3). Further to the Company's News Release dated June 16, 2021, shareholders and investors are reminded that that the record date to be eligible to receive Spinco shares as a dividend is Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The shares start trading ex-dividend Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Thai Egco wins LNG import licence

It plans to start importing LNG into Thailand by end of this year. Bangkok-listed utility Electricity Generating Public Co (Egco) has secured a licence to import LNG into Thailand, it said on July 22 in a stock exchange filing. The company had applied for the licence late last year. Thailand’s...
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...
Gamblingthepaypers.com

iGaming software provider Soft2Bet teams with Onfido for ID verification

Cyprus-based B2B software solution for iGaming Soft2Bet has teamed up with UK-based ID verification and authentication provider Onfido. In order to deliver a more seamless user experience for customers while minimising fraud, Onfido’s solution employs AI and face biometrics to validate users’ identities. The integration streamlines KYC requirements and automates customer onboarding, allowing the casino and sportsbook platform provider to quickly verify the legitimacy of consumers’ genuine identities.
LifestyleNomadic Matt's Travel Site

Greece: Ten Years Later

I was scared. As I packed my bags, all these worries darted through my mind: Would travel be just as fun and carefree as it was pre-COVID? Would people still be hosteling? What would that vibe be like? Would I even remember how to travel?. Sure, I was excited. I...
Pennsylvania Stategamingintelligence.com

High 5 Games partners Penn National to enter Pennsylvania iGaming market

New York-based gaming supplier and operator High 5 Games is expanding its B2C operations into Pennsylvania through a market access agreement with Penn National Gaming. The multi-year partnership will allow High 5 to establish itself as an operator in the state with High5Casino.com, which provides players with proprietary content from High 5 Games alongside titles from third-party providers.
IndustryThomasNet Industrial News Room

A 101 Guide to Supplier Development

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A supplier development program sees procurement teams working closely with...
WorldSlipped Disc

Greece disbands a major orchestra

The Armonia Atenea chamber orchestra, founded under the late Neville Marriner, has been dissolved by the authorities over unpaid debts. Originally known as the Camerata of Athens, the Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told parliament: ‘The Camerata was a very important orchestra (…) It is a brand that we will reactivate. But it was necessary to proceed with the liquidation.’
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

TPAO applies for licence to explore oil in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey’s state-owned Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) is seeking a permit to explore potential crude oil resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey Energy Ministry was reported by the Official Gazette as saying that TPAO has submitted an application for a licence to undertake exploration in three oil fields in the territorial waters off the coast of Silifke in Mersin province.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

ShaMaran to acquire TotalEnergies’ stake in Sarsang licence in Iraq

Canada-based ShaMaran Petroleum has agreed to acquire a stake of 18% in the Sarsang licence in the Kurdistan region of Iraq from TotalEnergies. Under the deal, ShaMaran will purchase a 100% stake in TotalEnergies subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang, which holds production sharing contract (PSC) interest in Sarsang block. HKN Energy owns...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

CBS: The evolution of igaming and online gambling

Online casinos, and online gambling in general, have overcome a series of obstacles since the verticals rose to prominence to become regulated businesses in most jurisdictions. However, different regulatory approaches have been adopted by different jurisdictions, depending on the region. Taking part in the panel entitled: ‘The Evolution of Online...
EconomyAdvanced Television

Thailand: National Telecom will not bid for satellite licence

Thailand’s National Telecom will not be bidding for a satellite licence. Instead, the company will focus on 5G. National Telecom, itself a recent merger between two Thai major businesses, TOT (Telecom Organisation of Thailand) and CAT (Communications Authority of Thailand) which took place in January and still control much of the terrestrial communications in the country.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Payments Fintech Thunes Acquires Limonitek, a European Payment Service Platform

Cross-border payments Fintech Thunes revealed earlier this week that it acquired Limonetik, a European Payment Methods Platform. The latest acquisition by Thunes should complement the Fintech firm’s existing cross-border payments solutions by enabling companies or businesses to get paid in 70 different countries, using more than 285 local payment methods, including mobile wallets, payment by instalments (BNPL), QR code payments, and various other options. The solution will be called Thunes Collections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy