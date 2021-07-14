Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A Story of Hope: Alex's journey from neglect to survival

By Katie Copple
CBS Austin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Alex had all but given up, spending his days chained outside, a wire cable embedded more than an inch deep in his neck. You couldn't even see the cable because it was maggots on top of maggots. His owner had called a Nebraska rescue group to...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#The Pender Vet Clinic#Siouxland#Hope Animal Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Entertainmentladatanews.com

From Desire to Purpose…A Dreamer’s Journey

With the heights of heat soaring as we reach our deep Southern summer, I’m reminded of life in The Desire, and somebody saving us from sweltering by opening the fire hydrant, blasting us with cool water. Illegal and all, those were the days and just another way we beat the heat. My skin stayed perfectly tanned, while my lips were permanently stained red by the candy lady’s tropical punch flavor frozen cups. My favorite, second only to my Momma’s condensed milk vanilla cream! Life was simple and oh so sweet then. Now, as we’re wrapping up July, feeling more than 400 Degrees, Nelly plays in my mind on repeat…” I am gettin’ so hot, I wanna take my clothes off!” You too! I know right!?! But are you as summertime fine as you resolved to be last December? Let’s do an internal temperature check to assess where we are, where we desire to be, and what we need to get there.
Hays, KSHays Daily News

'There is hope': Book by Hays author focuses on spiritual journey

Terri Braun was on cognitive rest for 30 days. That means 30 days in a dark room with no television or other forms of entertainment. “You are literally alone in a dark room with your own thoughts,” she said. Braun needed time to recover from a brain injury she sustained,...
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Journey from Criminal to Spiritual

Perhaps divine intervention occurred when Fred Mortensen, who’d grown from juvenile delinquent into a hardened criminal, had a Baha’i attorney, Albert Hall, assigned as his Public Defender. Mortensen didn’t know how to read, yet Hall gave him two books, one about the Baha’i Faith, the other a dictionary. Using these...
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Watch Now: Journey of Hope

Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, stopped by Grand Island this week as part of their 63 day cross country journey from San Francisco, CA to Washington D.C. The purpose of the cycling trip is to raise money, awareness, and support for those with disabilities.
Oakland, CAthecomanchechief.com

Stories from the Story Teller

My grandson Jackson and his wife Erika came in from Chicago for my birthday. So did my son BZ who lives in Oakland, California. We all met in Dallas where my son Kevin lives with his wife Jill and their son Caleb. The night of my birthday we sat around the diner table and told adventure stories.
Animalsk9magazine.com

Luxated Patella in Dogs: In Depth Health Guide

You are playing fetch with your two-year-old Chihuahua when all of a sudden, he cries in pain and you notice that he starts to limp with his lower back leg. He skips on the other three legs for about two to five strides and then starts to run normally again as if nothing happened. This incident has occurred two to three more times in the last couple of months but is becoming more frequent.
Ocean Isle Beach, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Historian talks about family’s incredible survival story aboard the Titanic

OCEAN ISLE BEACH (WWAY) — Visitors to the Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach got an intimate look at a family who survived the Titanic. Julie Hedgepeth Williams travels across the country to tell the story of her great uncle, Albert Caldwell. Caldwell, his wife and infant son were one of a few families to survive the sinking of the Titanic fully intact.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Girl Is Ashamed of Her Father, Doesn’t Want Him to Come to School - Story of the Day

A girl was ashamed of her dad’s job and refused to bring him to her school’s Father’s Day event, but she regretted it later when her teacher told her the truth. For as long as Alice could remember, she lived alone with her dad, Frank. She had vague memories of her mother, and her father refused to talk much about her. He only ever said that she loved them but had to leave unexpectedly for unknown reasons.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LiveScience

Boy's bright-yellow tongue was a sign of rare disorder

For a 12-year-old boy, a yellow tongue was a sign of a serious and rare disorder, according to a new report of the case. The boy went to the hospital after he experienced a sore throat, dark urine, abdominal pain and pale skin for several days, according to the report, published Saturday (July 24) in The New England Journal of Medicine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

NurseLifeRN's Ebi Porbeni Has Died After a Serious Illness

Healthcare influencer and ICU nurse Ebi Porbeni, known to the online community as Ebi Eats and NurseLifeRN, had more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Ebi spent his time on the internet informing others about his life as a healthcare professional, with memes and his podcast Nurse Speak. Article continues...

Comments / 0

Community Policy