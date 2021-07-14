Liquid Metal Sensors and AI Could Help Prosthetic Hands to ‘Feel’

Since the 18th century, thousands of women in Jeju, South Korea, have made a living diving in icy-cold water for seafood and seaweed. Only recently did these women, known as Haenyeo, start wearing wetsuits designed to keep them warm. While researchers have studied some of the factors that may contribute to their tolerance of cold water for long periods of time, an engineer at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis thinks it might be a result of bacteria.