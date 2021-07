We have just been notified that the District has switched vendors for the online payment system and you will now be paying directly through infinite campus. Since the athletic fee is a fee only needed by student athletes, this fee may not yet show up as available. We anticipate it being added as soon as possible, as they are in the middle of the software transition. So, you may watch your IC portal & wait for this fee to be added OR you may email the athletic office to request it be manually added if you need to pay immediately. As always, cash or checks are also accepted in the office to pay this fee.