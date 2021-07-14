LSCU Subsidiary Partners With Glia to Streamline Member Communication

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, today announced that it will be a key partner in supporting Consolidated Communications, Inc.'s (CCI's) gigabit fiber network expansion initiative which extends to over 70% of its service area nationwide. This five-year expansion already underway, which includes utilization of the latest enhancements to the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio and DZS Helix edge access solutions. CCI will pass over 1.6 million homes and business, including 27,000 locations supported by the Rural Digital Opportunities Fund (RDOF). Moreover, these locations are targeted for symmetrical, multi-gigabit capable services enabled by XGS-PON technology, making this initiative one of the most advanced, large scale and high performance network buildouts of 10 gigabits per second (10 Gbps) capable broadband access technology in North America.
