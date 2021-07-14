LSCU Subsidiary Partners With Glia to Streamline Member Communication

365.bank has selected Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase in conjunction with Mambu, the SaaS banking platform, to power its digital transformation. The collaboration will see 365.bank leveraging Backbase and Mambu’s combined technology offering to strategically transform from mobile-first to full service and omnichannel bank. The goal of 365.bank is to move to an omnichannel experience and to improve its current digital core banking system, which will keep pace with the rapidly evolving world in this area. As a result of this partnership, 365.bank expects to decrease its time to market with new solutions compared to the previous custom, in-house build approach, ensure 24/7 access to banking services for its customers, improve its use of data to better tailor the customer experience, accelerate innovation, and address gaps in its legacy systems – all with a view towards creating a better, more customised user journey.