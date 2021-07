HAYS – The Hays Larks had to rally then hold on but they did that just to win game three of their key four-game Rocky Mountain Baseball League series with the Fort Collins Foxes. The Larks trailed 2-0 before coming to bat but score single runs in the first and second to tie then take the lead on Matt Cavanaugh’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth. The Foxes would score a run in the ninth but Jose Velazquez got a groundout to end the game.