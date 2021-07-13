Cancel
Allied Esports completes WPT sale to Element Partners

gamingintelligence.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-listed Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) has completed the sale of its World Poker Tour (WPT) business to Pennsylvania-based investment firm Element Partners. After fending off a rival bid from Bally’s Corporation, Element Partners has paid $105m to acquire Allied’s poker-related business and assets, with the purchase price representing a 34 increase on the $78.3m initially offered by Element Partners in January.

