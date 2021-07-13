Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

10 Slang Words You Need To Know To Be A True Texan

By Wes
Posted by 
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you live in Texarkana you live in one of two states Texas or Arkansas. But we all know that living in the south, especially in this region there are certain things we say differently than anywhere in the United States. Here is a list of 10 slang words that...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slang#Need To Know#One Word#Texan#Corn Fed#Pitchin#Coke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Area COVID By-The-Numbers for July 21

The state of Texas has doubled its hospitalizations in the last 30 days, case numbers have almost tripled, the good news is deaths, while climbing, are not climbing at the same rate as cases and hospitalizations. Hopefully, that means treatments are working, hospital stays are shorter and most people either have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
Texas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Fair Food Competition Heats Up Into The Semi Finals – Big Tex Choice Awards

Your State Fair of Texas concessionaires are officially off to the races with a new lineup of incredible, edible innovations for the public to taste at the Fair this fall. The 17th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards offers another year of exciting bites for all appetites. The new lineup is bursting with flavor, whether you love savory or sweet, you’re in for a treat this year. After much deliberation in the first round of judging, the scores have been tallied and the results are in; 32 semi-finalists have been named to move forward. The contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”
Texas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

These Four Kids are Missing In East Texas Since May

These kids have been missing since May in East Texas. Check out this information to see if you may be able to help locate these missing kids. MissingKids.org said that there are 114 missing kids in Texas since May the 1st. That means there are a lot of parents looking for their missing daughters and sons. The East Texas area is from Texarkana south to Nacogdoches, and West from Paris to Palestine Texas. Most of these missing kids are in their teens and are most likely runaways, but as a parent, I would be desperate to find my kids. Please take a moment to see if you recognize any of these missing East Texas Kids.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Is This The Best Party Home For Sale In Texarkana?

Ok, technically I believe the term is supposed to be "entertaining," which if you wanted to do some of that, this might be your perfect home. This amazing listing on Texas Blvd in Texarkana, Texas is currently priced at $1.1 Million, a little out of my price range, but what a house.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Using Your Cell Phone Illegally In Arkansas Could Cost You $250

If you are using your phone while driving in Arkansas it will cost you dearly. Phones are the most important things in our lives. If you leave one at home you will always turn around to go get it. If you don't have your phone on you you feel 'naked'. But did you know that if you are using your phone while you drive, not only is it illegal it can cost you a ton of money?

Comments / 0

Community Policy