Malaysian Ringgit weakens to 4.20 against USD, lowest since August 2020

omahanews.net
 10 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Ringgit weakened past 4.20 against the U.S. dollars on Wednesday for the first time since August 2020, as U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) signals an earlier tapering, and rising domestic COVID-19 cases drag sentiment. At 5:00 p.m. local time, the Ringgit depreciated to 4.2015...

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: No respite for the aussie ahead of Fed

Deteriorating economic conditions in Australia hurt the aussie. Eyes on the US Federal Reserve, as it may hint at tapering. AUD/USD is set to extend its decline in the upcoming days. The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7288 against the greenback but managed to recover roughly...
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision

AUD/USD faces a batch of key event risks going into the end of July as Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to hit a 13-year high, while the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar today as buying sentiment on the local unit deteriorated after Malaysia reported its second-highest daily Covid-19 cases on record yesterday. Yesterday, the daily Covid-19 tally rose to 13,034, bringing the nation’s cumulative number of cases to 964,918.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, Retreating U.S. Bond Yields Counter Strengthening Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, recovering from the more than one-week low hit during the previous session. Retreating U.S. bond yields and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped to counter a strengthening dollar. Gold futures inched down 0.06% to $1,804.35 by 1:09 AM ET (5:09...
BusinessFXStreet.com

What to expect for Euro post ECB

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This of course is exactly what central bankers hoped for which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, their first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, the central bank made the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830 but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between themselves, and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts

The lack of economic data leaves GBP crosses dependent on market sentiment. GBP attempts to recover after a bad start to the week. With another empty weekly economic calendar ahead for the UK, I would expect GBP pairs to remain sensitive to overall market sentiment amid an array of dominant market themes. With new Covid-19 variants spreading rapidly across Europe, economic growth projections have come under question as more people are told to self-isolate. In the UK, essential food retailer staff will be excluded from the 10-day mandatory quarantine if someone has been in close contact with a Covid-positive person as supermarkets were showing increasing shortages in goods.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar

* Euro in choppy action after ECB decision * U.S. jobless claims weaker than expected * Higher-risk currencies firm * Dollar and yen off recent highs (Recasts, adds new comments, dateline, U.S. data, FX table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro was little changed to slightly higher against the dollar on Thursday in choppy trading, after the European Central Bank met expectations by pledging to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, and following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data. The ECB's dovish pivot - which follows its recently released strategy review - at a time when many peers are mulling exiting pandemic-era stimulus is expected to keep the single European currency under pressure. "U.S. jobless claims didn't really help the dollar, but looking at the euro, it was really hard for the ECB to outdove market expectations," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The market is not pricing a 10-basis-point hike until 2024 anyway." ECB President Christine Lagarde didn't really say anything to change the market's cautious outlook on the euro zone. She said a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic could pose a risk to the region's economic recovery. In mid-morning trading, the euro was slightly higher against the dollar at $1.1792. On Wednesday, it hit a 3-1/2-month low of $1.1752. The dollar index, meanwhile, slid 0.1% to 92.742, weighed down by softer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data. Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 51,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. "These numbers provide more evidence of deceleration," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "In continuing to print above expectations, weekly claims are suggesting a loss of momentum in the U.S. labor market – something that could push Federal Reserve tightening plans further into the future and put further pressure on bond yields," he added. Elsewhere, growth-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar gained as a global risk sell-off abated further. The Aussie dollar was last up 0.1% at US$0.7370. The gains in higher-risk assets come after robust company earnings lifted Wall Street and European bourses, allowing investors to look past concerns that the Delta Covid-19 variant would dampen the economic recovery. "The consensus is that (the Delta strain) does not pose an immediate risk to the recovery," delaying reopening by three months at the most as countries ramp up vaccination drives," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland told clients. Sterling firmed 0.3% to $1.3755, recovering from 5-1/2-month troughs while in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped into negative territory after Wednesday's 7.9% jump - the biggest since mid-June. It was last flat at $32,137. The dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen, another safe haven, to 110.15 yen. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:23AM (1423 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.7180 92.8030 -0.08% 3.042% +92.8680 +92.5040 Euro/Dollar $1.1797 $1.1789 +0.07% -3.45% +$1.1831 +$1.1771 Dollar/Yen 110.1550 110.2800 -0.11% +6.62% +110.3550 +110.0200 Euro/Yen 129.94 130.09 -0.12% +2.39% +130.2900 +129.7300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9181 0.9177 +0.08% +3.81% +0.9198 +0.9156 Sterling/Dollar $1.3758 $1.3713 +0.29% +0.67% +$1.3787 +$1.3691 Dollar/Canadian 1.2583 1.2561 +0.21% -1.15% +1.2593 +1.2530 Aussie/Dollar $0.7372 $0.7360 +0.18% -4.15% +$0.7397 +$0.7343 Euro/Swiss 1.0829 1.0821 +0.07% +0.20% +1.0840 +1.0814 Euro/Sterling 0.8572 0.8600 -0.33% -4.08% +0.8609 +0.8551 NZ $0.6958 $0.6972 -0.23% -3.13% +$0.6985 +$0.6947 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8485 8.8785 -0.25% +3.13% +8.8915 +8.7790 Euro/Norway 10.4382 10.4700 -0.30% -0.28% +10.5235 +10.3500 Dollar/Sweden 8.6681 8.6876 -0.13% +5.76% +8.7004 +8.6452 Euro/Sweden 10.2252 10.2386 -0.13% +1.48% +10.2538 +10.2228 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Sujata Rao in London; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Heinrich)
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

BENGALURU (July 22): The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Edge Higher; ECB Meeting Looms Large

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher at the open Thursday, continuing the recovery from the sharp selloff at the start of the week ahead of the latest policy announcement by the European Central Bank. At 2 AM ET (0600 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany...
MarketsBirmingham Star

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops below 1.3760 as the US dollar gains momentum

US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session. GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row. The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday.
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Advances Amid Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as risk sentiment improved on solid corporate earnings and on hopes for continued policy support from the European Central Bank to boost the economic recovery. Robust corporate earnings helped shrug off concerns over the spread of...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks back near record highs on dovish ECB bets

* Markets bet on dovish update from ECB at 1145 GMT. (Reuters) - Stocks returned to near record highs in. on Thursday as investors bet on the European Central Bank keeping its stimulus taps full open as long as COVID remains a threat to growth. A revived appetite for riskier...
Businesskitco.com

Gold erases overnight price losses on bullish data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday and have taken back moderate overnight losses after some friendly U.S. and Euro zone economic data. August gold futures were last up $0.90 at $1,804.30 and September Comex silver was last down $0.10 at $25.155 an ounce.
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Recovery Perhaps at Greater Risk to ECB Decision as EURUSD

The recovery in risk assets continued this past session, but it still looked like a ‘mere recovery’ rather than charged bull as the SPX tempo slackened. Event risk will pick up against starting this session with the ECB rate decision on tap, but EURUSD may not be the top option for volatility.

