Florence, SC

'STEP INTO THE LIGHT': Newsboys tour to make stop in Florence

By Super User
Florence News Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the “Step Into The Light Tour,” the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Newsboys will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Florence Center. Tickets are available now and include discounts for groups of four or more. From Duncan Phillips’ spinning drum riser to the high-octane antics of frontman Michael Tait, Newsboys’ electrifying live show delivers hit after hit spanning the band’s unparalleled three-decade career. The 17-city fall tour will also feature Grammy-winning “American Idol” Season 5 finalist Mandisa; Christian radio favorite We Are Messengers; breakthrough newcomer Cade Thompson; and acclaimed singer/songwriter Adam Agee. “The last 15 or so months that we have had to spend away from live audiences across this great nation has been the longest break away from our fans in our entire career,” said Newsboys’ Michael Tait. “It has definitely caused us to reflect on the amazing opportunities to minister and entertain people, and now we look forward to sharing new music and lyrics about God’s continual love for all of us.” Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jody Davis and Jeff Frankenstein make up Newsboys—one of the most influential bands in Christian music history. “We’re really excited to be getting back to a sense of normalcy doing what we love—providing a platform for our artist partners to share their message with a room FULL of people,” said Curtis Pinkerton, the director of marketing at Awakening Events. The group has sold more than 10 million units, amassed eight Gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards. Since their formation in Australia three decades ago, Newsboys have released 24 recordings and their signature songs include “We Believe,” “He Reigns,” “Miracles,” “Born Again” and the platinum-certified hit “God’s Not Dead.” Their highly anticipated new album, featuring the current single “Magnetic,” is slated for release this fall.

www.florencenewsjournal.com

