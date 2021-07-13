Longtime restaurateur Pope dies at 75

Longtime Florence restaurateur Roger E. Pope passed away at McLeod Hospice House on June 29. He was 75. A graduate of Lake City High School and Wingate College, Pope had a long and prosperous career in the BBQ industry in the Florence area. He built and owned the original Roger's BBQ Restaurant on Second Loop Road for 20 years. This led to ownership of Coleman's BBQ Sauce where he furthered his passion in sauce making. Roger later opened Woodstone BBQ on Pamplico Highway. He later moved Woodstone to its present location on Irby Street. He then sold that restaurant and moved back to the Pamplico Highway location and that restaurant became known as the “Flaming Pig.” Pope finally retired due to his declining health in 2020. BBQ and his customers were his greatest joy. You could always count on seeing him with a plate of biscuits and a smile on his face. His nickname later in life was “The Biscuit Man.” The son of the late Leonard Haspard Pope and Nina Lyerly Pope, he was survived by his wife, Sheryl J. Pope, and his son, Jason Pope of Florence. A graveside service was held at the Mt. Hope Mausoleum Chapel on July 2. Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, S.C. 29502, or to a charity of one’s choosing.