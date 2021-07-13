Jennings walks away with Grant Bennett title

Entering the final round of the 70th Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational hosted by Florence Country Club with a one-shot lead, Greenville native Walker Jennings played another consistent round of golf that included three birdies on the back nine. Jennings finished the day at two-under-par 69 and an impressive tournament total of eight-under-par 205 to walk away with the 70th Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational title. Jennings’ solid play led to him claiming a three-stroke victory over runner-up Rowan Sullivan of Charleston. “ It feels great to be the champion,” said Jennings. “I have played in the Grant Bennett since I was 10 or 11 and have always loved this tournament and this course so it is really special to win” In the boys 13 and 14 division, Greenville’s Hugh Faulkner brought home the title with a tournament total of one-over-par 214. Faulkner was able to hold off a back nine charge from runner-up Deaton Reed (Lancaster). John Wylie Richardson of Florence shot two-under-par 69 in the final round to take first place in the boys 11 and 12 division. Richardson hit the shot of the tournament in the final round, making a hole-in-one on Florence Country Club’s fourth hole. Columbia’s Owen Atkinson took runner-up honors in his title defense from 2020. Connor Wolfe of Blythewood captured first place in the boys 10 and under division after a final round score of three-over-par 38 and a tournament total of two-over-par 107. Woods Weston posted the low round of the tournament, carding a bogey-free 33 to pull within a single stroke of the lead to finish in solo second place. The Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational is in its 70th year of existence and is the longest running junior golf tournament in South Carolina. Formerly known as the Florence Junior Invitational, the tournament was renamed after the famed Grant Bennett in 2013. Bennett started the Florence Junior in 1952 after his inaugural year as both head professional and course superintendent in 1951. Bennett coached his high school golf teams to 11 straight state titles, had one of his pupils win the U.S. Junior Championship (Buddy Baker), helped to host the 1963 U.S. Junior Championship at Florence Country Club, was co-founder of the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association, and a member of multiple Halls of Fame.