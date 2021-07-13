Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Jennings walks away with Grant Bennett title

By Super User
Florence News Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the final round of the 70th Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational hosted by Florence Country Club with a one-shot lead, Greenville native Walker Jennings played another consistent round of golf that included three birdies on the back nine. Jennings finished the day at two-under-par 69 and an impressive tournament total of eight-under-par 205 to walk away with the 70th Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational title. Jennings’ solid play led to him claiming a three-stroke victory over runner-up Rowan Sullivan of Charleston. “ It feels great to be the champion,” said Jennings. “I have played in the Grant Bennett since I was 10 or 11 and have always loved this tournament and this course so it is really special to win” In the boys 13 and 14 division, Greenville’s Hugh Faulkner brought home the title with a tournament total of one-over-par 214. Faulkner was able to hold off a back nine charge from runner-up Deaton Reed (Lancaster). John Wylie Richardson of Florence shot two-under-par 69 in the final round to take first place in the boys 11 and 12 division. Richardson hit the shot of the tournament in the final round, making a hole-in-one on Florence Country Club’s fourth hole. Columbia’s Owen Atkinson took runner-up honors in his title defense from 2020. Connor Wolfe of Blythewood captured first place in the boys 10 and under division after a final round score of three-over-par 38 and a tournament total of two-over-par 107. Woods Weston posted the low round of the tournament, carding a bogey-free 33 to pull within a single stroke of the lead to finish in solo second place. The Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational is in its 70th year of existence and is the longest running junior golf tournament in South Carolina. Formerly known as the Florence Junior Invitational, the tournament was renamed after the famed Grant Bennett in 2013. Bennett started the Florence Junior in 1952 after his inaugural year as both head professional and course superintendent in 1951. Bennett coached his high school golf teams to 11 straight state titles, had one of his pupils win the U.S. Junior Championship (Buddy Baker), helped to host the 1963 U.S. Junior Championship at Florence Country Club, was co-founder of the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association, and a member of multiple Halls of Fame.

www.florencenewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Blythewood, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Florence Country Club#Columbia#The Florence Junior#Halls Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy