New Report: Louisiana is #1 for ‘At Risk’ Youth in USA

People in Louisiana are used to being at the top of the list for a lot of things: food, music, festivals, and of course the friendliest citizens around. But a new report from the folks at Wallethub has us on top with something that really makes us kind of ashamed. Louisiana has been deemed the #1 state for at-risk youth. We know that growing up is hard, and especially during these trying times that we are just emerging from. But Louisiana, we can do so much better.