Funeral home director Powell passes away

Charles Weatherly Powell Sr., a longtime Florence funeral director and civic leader, died July 4 at his home. He was 79. Powell was born in Dillon County, a son of the late Mary Lester and Stacey William Powell. He was raised in Kingstree, graduating from Kingstree High School and the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He began his career at Waters Funeral Home in 1959 as an ambulance driver, became a funeral director/embalmer, and was manager until he purchased the funeral home in 1982, and it became Waters-Powell Funeral Home. He retired at the age of 75 after more than 50 years of dedicated service to the Florence community. He loved the funeral industry and was a member and past president of the South Carolina Funeral Directors Association and the South Carolina State Board of Funeral Service. Powell was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and the Men’s Sunday School Class. He was a former member of the Florence Evening Lions Club and the Florence Rotary Club. He was predeceased in death by two brothers, Jerry Powell and Bryan Powell. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Frances T. “Betty” Powell; four children, Chuck (Lynn) Powell, Stacey Powell Shakley, and Mary Ann Powell, all of Florence, and Felicia (Bob) Adam of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Chace (Susannah) Powell of Charleston, Chad Powell of Florence, Chandler (Lauren) Powell of Columbia, Tucker Shakley of Nashville, Tenn., Charlie Adam and Alice Adam, both of Dallas, Texas, and Madelaine Adam of New York, N.Y.; two sisters, Joanne P. (Henry) Suber of Simpsonville, and Jean P. Bennett of Lake City; two sisters-in-law, Gill Powell of Anderson, and Patty Powell of Harrisburg, N.C. Memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Rd., Florence, S.C., 29505. Funeral services were held July 7 at Greenwood Baptist Church. A private interment was held at Mount Hope Cemetery.