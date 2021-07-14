Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

North Carolina dad charged in beating death of 6-year-old son

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gnMl_0awWWnu400

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina father is behind bars in connection with the beating death of his young son.

According to WFMY and the High Point Enterprise, Devon J. Nelson, 30, of High Point, is facing first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges after his 6-year-old son was pronounced dead at an area hospital over the weekend. High Point police also charged Nelson’s girlfriend, Tamara D. Corbett, 24, with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said they learned of the incident Sunday after Nelson brought the boy, who was already dead, to High Point Medical Center. Detectives from the department’s special victims and violent crimes units deemed the death suspicious and “quickly determined it should be treated as a homicide,” the news release said.

After searching the boy’s home and the vehicle used to take him to the hospital, investigators interviewed Nelson and Corbett and arrested them on the child abuse charges, according to the release. The Department of Social Services also removed two children, ages 3 and 4, from the home, authorities said.

The next day, detectives attended the boy’s autopsy and “learned in-depth details regarding a significant history and a pattern of physical abuse,” the release said, adding that the child died from “blunt-force trauma” throughout the body. Following the autopsy, authorities levied the murder charge against Nelson and the accessory charge against Corbett, police said.

Both suspects remain jailed on a $2 million bond, police said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#Wfmy#The High Point Enterprise#High Point Medical Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Meth found in man’s room at Tennessee nursing home

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of having methamphetamine in his nursing home room, authorities said. Charles Allen Cheek, 62, of Spring City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported. According to Sweetwater Police Officer Justin White, he responded to a call...
AnimalsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Hero Yorkie protects 10-year-old girl from coyote attack

TORONTO — A 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier is being hailed a hero after fending off her 10-year-old owner from a coyote attack on Tuesday. Lily Kwan was walking her dog, Macy, on a sidewalk when a coyote appeared and started to approach them, CTV News reported. “And I thought, ‘oh my...
Maine StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Cocaine disguised as cake seized from car in Maine

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Drug enforcement officers found cocaine disguised as a cake during a vehicle search, officials said on Wednesday. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said police received a tip about a car traveling with drugs on Interstate 295 and officers pulled over the vehicle. A drug-sniffing dog found...
Corcoran, CAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Alcala dead at 77

CORCORAN, Calif. — Rodney James Alcala, the infamous “Dating Game Killer” sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old in 1979, died of natural causes Saturday in a California prison, officials said. He was 77. Alcala died at 1:43 a.m. PDT in a hospital near Corcoran State...
Houston, TXPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Houston couple robbed while unloading vehicle after trip

HOUSTON — A Houston couple unloading their vehicle after returning from a trip was robbed at gunpoint, authorities said. The armed intruder accosted the couple on June 26, and the incident was caught on camera, KTRK reported. According to the Houston Police Department, the alleged gunman was jogging past the...
Long Island, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Barney’ the bull eludes capture days after escape from Long Island farm

MASTIC, N.Y. — A sacrificial bull that escaped before a religious rite could be performed on him has roamed a portion of Long Island eluding capture since Tuesday. The 1,500-pound bull, which was nicknamed Barney because he escaped from a farm on Barnes Road, broke through a fence around 8 a.m. before he was supposed to be sacrificed in a religious ceremony, Greater Moriches reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy