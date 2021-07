If you are making sure to lock your home and your car whenever you’re away, then you should do the same for your password. In this age where almost everything can be accessed digitally, your password falling into the wrong hands can mean letting thieves get access to your sensitive data that they can use to steal your identity, steal your money, steal your reputation, and a lot more. Your password unlocks so much about you and it is vulnerable to keyloggers, data breaches, phishing attacks, and other tricks used by hackers and you need more than two-factor authentication to secure your accounts.