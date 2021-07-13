Texas Democrats urge Washington to act on voting rights ahead of Biden speech

Texas State Representative Ann Johnson (D-TX), one of more than 50 lawmakers in Washington in protest against Republican state efforts to rollback voting access, and Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who will be with President Biden in Philadelphia supporting voting rights, join Andrea Mitchell in a panel discussion about voting rights across states. Rep. Johnson says she is here in Washington to work with Congress to stop Texas Republicans from “keeping people from having their true voice heard.” July 13, 2021.