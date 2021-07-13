Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats urge Washington to act on voting rights ahead of Biden speech

By July 13, 2021
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas State Representative Ann Johnson (D-TX), one of more than 50 lawmakers in Washington in protest against Republican state efforts to rollback voting access, and Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who will be with President Biden in Philadelphia supporting voting rights, join Andrea Mitchell in a panel discussion about voting rights across states. Rep. Johnson says she is here in Washington to work with Congress to stop Texas Republicans from “keeping people from having their true voice heard.” July 13, 2021.

