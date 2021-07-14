Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

An Alternative History for U.S. Navy Force Structure Development

By Guest Author
cimsec.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Navy and Department of Defense bureaucratic and acquisition practices have frustrated innovations promoted by Chiefs of Naval Operations and the CNO Strategic Studies Groups over the past several decades.1 The Navy could have capabilities better suited to meet today’s challenges and opportunities had it pursued many of these innovations. This alternative history presents what the Navy could have been in 2019 had the Navy and DoD accepted the kinds of risks faced during the development of nuclear-powered ships, used similar prototyping practices, and accepted near-term costs for longer-term returns on that investment.

cimsec.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Air Forces#U S Navy Ships#Department Of Defense#Dod#Integrated Power Systems#Ips#Ddgx#Fleet Design#Ssg#Base Force#Defense Department#Opnav#Osd#C4isr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

The 5 Most Beloved Sidearms in US Military History

When ground fighting gets close, warfighters reach for their sidearms to save the day. Here are five of the most widely used and beloved pistols in U.S. military history:. The first pistol manufactured by a national armory, the Model 1805 was a. 54 caliber, single-shot, smoothbore, flintlock issued to officers. Known as “horsemen’s pistols,” they were produced in pairs, each one bearing the same serial number. The “brace,” as the pair was labeled, was required for more immediate firepower since each pistol had to be reloaded after a single shot. The heritage of the pistol is recognized today in the insignia for the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, which depicts crossed Model 1805s.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

Why a US soldier once had to use a payphone to call in artillery support

In October 1983, the US launched Operation Urgent Fury, an invasion of the island of Grenada. The US force was made up of highly capable units, including the Army's Delta Force and Navy SEALs. Despite those units' skills, they were plagued by planning, intelligence, communication, and coordination issues. See more...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

U.S. Army Give First Glimpse Of New Long-Range Weapon

The U.S. Army has released a new video giving the first look at a new and highly classified weapon. “Long Range Effect” is a loitering munition, a drone which cruises for an extended period under operator control, locating targets with onboard sensors before diving down like a missile. The new...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Here Come the Missiles: The Marines are Taking on the Chinese Navy

Marine units with anti-ship missiles could spread out across islands in order to control strategic ocean checkpoints. Here's What You Need to Know: The Navy is developing several new anti-ship missiles, including a new version of the venerable Tomahawk ship-launched cruise missile as well as the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, a variant of an air-launched cruise missile.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Can the Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyer Kill this Russian Battleship?

The Zumwalt-class is the latest class of U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer. Here's What You Need to Know: The end result of this scenario: it’s a tie. Neither side can accurately target the other. In the future new weapons such as the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile would give the Zumwalt a real edge. Alternately, a 155-millimeter projectile capable of receiving terminal guidance from an unmanned aerial vehicle would be useful.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
Militarybloomberglaw.com

Army Bets on Faster, Stronger Rotorcraft After Notorious Flops

New aircraft market could be worth $60 billion to $90 billion. The U.S. Army is staking its flying future on aircraft that can cruise like planes over vast expanses of the Pacific and Africa, hover like helicopters, evade detection with swift maneuvers, and live out in the dirt. “We are...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden

HMS Queen Elizabeth joined American and Dutch warships in the Gulf of Aden, an important maritime crossroads. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth linked up with one of her American counterparts, the Nimitz class USS Ronald Reagan, as well as the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, among other warships, for a large force exercise in the Gulf of Aden today. This was a major demonstration of allied naval power in a body of water that forms a maritime crossroads between a number of strategically significant areas.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

There's 'something wrong with our bloody ships today'

At the Battle of Jutland in 1916, as two of his battlecruisers exploded under withering fire from the German High Seas Fleet, Royal Navy Vice Admiral Sir David Beatty in desperation said, “There seems to be something wrong with our bloody ships today.”. Ironically, as the nominee to become the...
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

The Navy Is Looking At Fitting Its Future Attack Submarines With Inflatable Sails

The Navy has called upon industry to develop pop-up sails for its submarines in an effort to maximize speed, stealth, and maneuverability. The U.S. Navy is investigating the possibility of having its future nuclear attack submarines fitted with sails — the tower-like structures on their forward upper-hulls — that are inflatable, popping up when required, but otherwise concealed to preserve the sub’s speed, maneuverability, and acoustic stealth. The Inflatable Deployable Sail System (IDSS) is ultimately hoped to result in technology that will allow the Next-Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), to be able to “operate submerged without the impediments of a sail.”
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday. The APL 67-class "berthing barge," 269 feet long and 68.7 feet wide, will travel to Naval Base San Diego, and...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Should the U.S. Navy Double Down on the Hypersonic Missile Race?

The U.S. military should consider buying a huge arsenal of long-range, hypersonic missiles instead of trying to maintain a large fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Here's What You Need To Remember: In rushing to be first, China could end up fielding an unreliable weapon, one U.S. official has claimed. In July 2018, Griffin asserted that despite rivals’ progress the United States remained the world leader in hypersonic-weapons research.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

The Marine Corps Just Beat the Air Force and Navy in the Latest Jet Capability Race

While the U.S. Marine Corps says its first squadron of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters is fully equipped and ready for war, the Air Force and Navy need more time to catch up. With a carrier deployment anticipated sometime next year, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, said earlier this month that its fifth-generation F-35C jets have achieved full operational capability, known as FOC -- meaning they're ready for full operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy