Swisscom Loses Latest Round of Market Abuse Case

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swisscom said on Wednesday it will continue to fight telecoms regulator COMCO's decision that it abused its position in a bidding contest against Sunrise Communications 13 years ago, after it lost an appeal in a lower court. The Swiss Federal Administrative Court concluded Swisscom had behaved improperly...

#Swisscom#Market Abuse#Abuse Case#Swiss Francs#Zurich#Reuters#Comco#Sunrise Communications#Swiss Post#Liberty Global#The Federal Supreme Court
