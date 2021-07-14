Poste Italiane, Intesa join forces to manage life insurance assets

MILAN (Reuters) - Poste Italiane has joined forces with Intesa Sanpaolo’s asset manager Eurizon to manage assets coming from their life insurance businesses, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Poste Italiane will buy a 40% stake in Eurizon Capital Real Asset SGR, a unit of Eurizon focused on real economy investments, entrusting it with additional assets to manage worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) and thus lifting the overall value of its portfolio to 6.5 billion euros.

Real economy investments ranging from private equity to real estate and infrastructure financing are usually the target of institutional investors such as insurance companies who can afford to lock-up their money in illiquid assets to get higher returns.

Eurizon Capital Real Asset SGR is a joint venture between Eurizon and Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, the bank’s life insurance unit.

With Poste Italiane as a shareholder, Intesa will attract financial resources from other institutional investors, while the partnership is expected to further diversify the investment portfolio of Poste Vita, Poste Italiane’s life insurance business, the companies added.

No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)