Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, East Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Tonto Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM MST At 526 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Camp Creek to Mesa Riverview Mall to near South Mountain Park. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sun Lakes, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Usery Mountain Park, San Tan Valley, Seville, Canyon Lake and Superstition Mountains. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 184. US Highway 60 between mile markers 176 and 210. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 173, and between mile markers 182 and 217.