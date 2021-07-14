Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Dlu_0awWR8t100

NEW YORK — (AP) — One of the country's most popular picture book authors is ready to add a few more words.

Adam Rubin, known to parents and kids for “Dragon Loves Tacos,” is working on his first middle-grade book. “The Ice Cream Machine” is a a collection of six humorous stories raging from science fiction to adventure narratives.

“My message to kids has always been ‘Reading is Fun,'" Rubin said in a statement Wednesday. "But as my fans grow older, I want to show them that writing is where the real magic is. I hope to encourage young readers to write their own stories and share their imagination with the world.”

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that “The Ice Cream Machine” will be released in February. Each of the stories will feature black and white illustrations from a different artist, including Daniel Salmieri, who worked on “Dragon Loves Tacos.” Rubin's other books include “Those Darn Squirrels!” and the upcoming “Gladys the Magic Chicken,” scheduled for this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Science Fiction#Reading Is Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Literally using their dying friend for clout’: TikToker flamed for filming apparent loved one in hospital with warning to ‘limit your drinking’

A viral TikTok video getting roasted on Reddit shows a young woman appearing to send a message of caution. But many are accusing the TikToker of using her apparent ill or dying loved one for clout. The eight-second video was posted to Reddit’s r/iamatotalpeiceofshit by u/AlreadyReddit999 but had no identifying...
TV & VideosUS Magazine

Frank Fritz Hints at Who He Thinks Will Replace Him on ‘American Pickers’

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have spent the last 10 years traveling the country to find antiques like no others. However, that’s all about to change. On Wednesday, July 21, the History Channel announced that Fritz, 55, will not be returning as cohost on American Pickers. Days before, Fritz got very honest about his broken relationship with Wolfe, 57 — and admitted that he may know who his replacement could be.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Christie Brinkley looks ethereal in white jumpsuit featuring plunging neckline

Christie Brinkley delighted fans on Thursday night as she posed up a storm in a white jumpsuit – prompting fans to label her a "goddess". "I love the ease of a jumpsuit! Don't you? One zip and you're ready to go... Disco that it! This one is by @halston from my cover shoot with @sociallifemagazine out now," she wrote alongside a picture of her looking stunning in the jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Mena Suvari recalls 'unusual,' 'weird' moment with Kevin Spacey on the set of 'American Beauty'

Mena Suvari revealed an odd moment she had with actor Kevin Spacey on the set of the 1999 movie "American Beauty." The actress, 42, appeared alongside the 61-year-old actor in the Oscar-winning hit film more than a decade ago. She recently recalled an "unusual experience" she had with the actor on set that she dismissed at the time only to reconsider it as being potentially nefarious in light of his sexual misconduct allegations that came out in 2017.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy