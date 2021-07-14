Fed’s Powell says economy ‘a ways off’ from bond taper, inflation to ease

Next week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which decides on monetary policy, will meet. A decision on tapering, i.e. on the reduction of monthly securities purchases, is possible, but unlikely. The conditions set by the FOMC are still unlikely to be sufficiently met. These conditions are significant progress toward the monetary policy goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation. The strongest monthly employment growth this year was reported for June, but the unemployment rate has barely declined during the last few months. Inflation rates have risen massively during the past few months, although this is partly due to temporary effects from the run-up in the economy as well as base effects. Finally, Fed Chairman Powell has also stressed several times that a series of data would be needed to demonstrate the progress desired from the central bank's perspective.