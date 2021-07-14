Cancel
Fed's Powell says economy 'a ways off' from bond taper, inflation to ease

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. job market “is still a ways off” from the progress the Federal Reserve wants to see before reducing its support for the economy, while current high inflation will ease “in coming months,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

