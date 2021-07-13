Cancel
What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
foxync.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve seen TikTok lately, then you’ve seen millennials and Gen Z have found a creative way to land their dream jobs. Using the platform, they’re using social media to spread their qualities and what they’re looking for. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares what their dream job would be if they weren’t on the radio. Along the way, we get some old stories, and why Gary decided to take photos in his Wendy’s uniform.

