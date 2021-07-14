Citigroup profits soar due to fewer bad loans

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,270-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with inflation concerns offset by support from crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion. The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the oil and chemical companies were mixed. For the day, the index advanced 24.91 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 3,271.38 after trading between 3,253.24 and 3,273.90. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 13.2 trillion won. There were 643 gainers and 207 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.77 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.36 percent, Hana Financial advanced 1.27 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.13 percent, LG Electronics accelerated 3.15 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.50 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.74 percent, Naver soared 5.38 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.06 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 5.49 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.43 percent, SK Innovation gathered 0.18 percent, POSCO perked 0.15 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.31 percent, KEPCO was up 0.20 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.23 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.