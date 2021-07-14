How To Develop And Master Executive Presence
Have you ever wondered why one person with the same skills and qualifications gets promoted over another? Many times, it comes down to executive presence. This term may sound vague and elusive to some, but it is achievable. Leadership presence isn’t an innate quality that you either have or not. Instead, it is a skill—a set of learned behaviors that enable you to command attention. And when you exude confidence, it inspires others.www.forbes.com
