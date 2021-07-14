Limited Edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Debuts

Nothing is better on a long hot summer day than ice cream. What if you could easily make ice cream cupcakes that are gluten and dairy-free?. Everyone loves ice cream on a long hot summer day. When my children were small, the sound of the ice cream truck would inspire shrieks of excitement because their favorite treat was heading toward our home. Of course, every year we celebrated their birthdays with ice cream cakes. My husband loves to have a small dessert each evening and one of his favorites is ice cream cake. I thought it would be fun to make ice cream cupcakes for him so that he could have both cake and ice cream, but without the mess and hassle of a cake! These cupcakes are easy to make and assemble and they make the perfect-sized dessert. I am so excited to share this recipe with you!