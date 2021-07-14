Cancel
Limited Edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Debuts

By Kat Mykals
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love ice cream and frankly, I love mac & cheese (hello golden carbs!) but I would never dream of putting the two together. However, that is exactly what Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is doing just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day!. Kraft, the macaroni & cheese manufacturer...

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

