Indonesia overtakes India to become the new Asian epicentre of pandemic
Indonesia has overtaken India to become the new Asian epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic as its latest surge of infections rages out of control. The Southeast Asian nation – the world’s fourth most populous with 270 million people – now has around 132 cases per million compared to India’s 26, reported Nikkei Asia. The daily death count per capita on average is about 3 per million, compared with less than one in India.www.telegraph.co.uk
