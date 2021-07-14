Indonesia overtakes India to become the new Asian epicentre of pandemic

The Indian government now makes the highest number of requests to Twitter seeking information about accounts, surpassing the US for the first time, according to the micro-blogging website’s latest transparency report.The US did not top the list for the first time since Twitter began publishing the biannual report in 2012. It covers data from the period between July and December 2020.“India submitted the most government information requests during this reporting period, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, and 15 per cent of the global accounts specified,” the report said.The US made the second highest volume of requests,...