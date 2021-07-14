Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indonesia overtakes India to become the new Asian epicentre of pandemic

By Nicola Smith,
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia has overtaken India to become the new Asian epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic as its latest surge of infections rages out of control. The Southeast Asian nation – the world’s fourth most populous with 270 million people – now has around 132 cases per million compared to India’s 26, reported Nikkei Asia. The daily death count per capita on average is about 3 per million, compared with less than one in India.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asian#Epicentre#Nikkei Asia#Java
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia's new virus hotspot. Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Indonesia's surge intensifies; other Asian nations set daily COVID records

Indonesia's daily COVID-19 cases today topped 47,000, as the government unveiled new plans to boost the oxygen supply and as other countries in Asia logged more record highs fueled by the expanding Delta (1617.2) variant spread. Elsewhere in the world, Africa's COVID 19 deaths rose sharply, and countries in Europe...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Pandemic Gests out of Control in Indonesia

The world’s largest island country, Indonesia, has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to statistics, the country located in Southeast Asia has had 2,911,733 cases so far and more than 74 thousand deaths. Lately, it seems that things are starting to get out of control and yesterday, Indonesia had more than 51 thousand reported cases.
Educationomahanews.net

India becomes the Fourth Country to roll out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): LegitDoc, a blockchain startup a blockchain start, is helping the Government of Maharashtra implement the world's largest blockchain-powered educational credentialing system by issuing nearly 1 million tamper-proof diploma certificates. LegitDoc (owned by Crossforge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), a unique SaaS-based platform that leverages a combination...
Public HealthAviation Week

Fernandes Sees Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity In Indonesia

There could be an opportunity for AirAsia’s Indonesian unit to improve its market position when travel restrictions ease in Indonesia, according to AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes. The latest wave of COVID-19 cases has caused all carriers in Indonesia to dramatically reduce their capacity... Subscription Required. Fernandes Sees Post-Pandemic Growth...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia reports record 1,338 new coronavirus deaths

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record 1,338 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed, taking the total number of fatalities to 74,920. The number of new infections on Monday was 34,257, the data showed, the lowest daily number since July 6. It...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bukalapak takes Indonesia market to new heights

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indonesia’s e-commerce darling is taking the country’s capital market to new heights . Bukalapak, whose name means “opening a kiosk” in Bahasa, has raised $1.5 billion in its initial public offering, pricing its shares at the top of an indicated range, Reuters reported read more citing sources. The deal counts as Indonesia’s largest IPO.
Travelmobihealthnews.com

Roundup: Indonesia issues Singapore's HealthCerts, new telemedicine platforms go live in India and more briefs

Indonesia's Paspor Sehat issues HealthCerts from Singapore. Singaporean tech firm Knowledge Catalyst has partnered with Paspor Sehat, Indonesia's provider of electronic Health Alert Card, to issue digital health certificates for people travelling between Singapore and Indonesia. Based on a press statement, the Indonesian platform started issuing the tamper-proof and verifiable...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Death rates soar in south-east Asia as virus wave spreads

Health care systems are struggling to cope and governments are scrambling to implement new restrictions to try to slow transmission. Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from Covid-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to...
IndustryAviation Week

Asian Carriers Push Sustainability Agenda Despite Pandemic

In many respects, Asia-Pacific airlines are recovering more slowly from the COVID-19 crisis than those in other regions. But while survival and restructuring have been their main focus since the start of the pandemic, they have not lost sight of the environmental initiatives that were a high priority before the crisis—and undoubtedly will be again.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

As Indonesia mulls easing lockdown, WHO urges tougher restrictions

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged Indonesia to implement a stricter and wider lockdown to combat surging COVID-19 infections and deaths, just days after the country's president flagged the easing of restrictions. Indonesia has become one of the epicentres of the global pandemic...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

India overtakes US by making most requests to Twitter for information on users

The Indian government now makes the highest number of requests to Twitter seeking information about accounts, surpassing the US for the first time, according to the micro-blogging website’s latest transparency report.The US did not top the list for the first time since Twitter began publishing the biannual report in 2012. It covers data from the period between July and December 2020.“India submitted the most government information requests during this reporting period, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, and 15 per cent of the global accounts specified,” the report said.The US made the second highest volume of requests,...
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Bangkok closes public spaces as virus surges in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s already locked down capital shut parks and the few remaining public places available to residents Friday, as the country registered a new high of coronavirus infections. The near-total restriction on movements in the capital came as the prime minister demanded officials find ways to get the sick...
Public HealthSFGate

France starts supply bridge to help Tunisia cope with virus

PARIS (AP) — France has established a “maritime bridge” to provide COVID-19 vaccines and medical oxygen to Tunisia, which is in the midst of one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. In the past five days, France has flown 1.1 million vaccine doses to the North African country, French Tourism Minister...
Tokyo, JPNME

Japan’s official Water Ambassador is a Pokémon

Japan has appointed a water-type Pokémon as their official Water Ambassador for Water Day on August 1. The water-type Eevee evolution Vaporeon is now the official mascot for Water Day, a Japanese initiative run by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Given its very own mascot suit, Vaporeon was initiated in a ceremony held by Japan’s Minister of the above department.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New Covid variant under investigation in the UK, PHE says

A new coronavirus variant is under investigation in the UK, Public Health England has said.The variant, known as B.1.621, was designated a variant under investigation on Wednesday.There is no evidence to suggest it makes the vaccines less effective or causes more severe illness, PHE said.Sixteen confirmed cases of B.1.621 have been identified across the country so far. Most of the cases have been linked to overseas travel and there is currently no evidence of community transmission in the UK.The strain had previously been designated a signal in monitoring. PHE said it is carrying out laboratory testing to better understand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy