It’s been a tough month or so for the Kewanee Friends of the Animals. Recently, the Friends of the Animals lost their bid to continue operating the Kewanee Animal Control Pound. That said, the Kewanee Friends of the Animals are still around and still moving forward. Kathy Werderman is one of the leaders of Friends of the Animals and she joined Wake Up Tri-Counties to remind people that if they are in need of financial help to get needed care for their pet, you can find applications for financial aid from the Kewanee Friends of the Animals at your local veterinarians in our area. Kathy also put out the word that the Friends of the Animals fundraisers will be resuming early next year.