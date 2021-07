The heat dome, coming on the heels of an extensive drought in the Western U.S. and Pacific Northwest over the past several weeks, provides a telling example of the unpredictable and dangerous impacts of climate change. As reported in The Guardian, the National Weather Service stated, “This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the inland north-west. Heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts to our ongoing drought.”